Birthdays are a time to uplift those celebrating and remind them how special they are. Jaime Lehman, founder of For Goodness Cakes headquartered in Los Angeles, had her lightbulb moment through a close friend. “When I was about 22 years old, I learned that one of my friends had never had their birthday celebrated and it made me realize that maybe there might be other children who have never had their birthday celebrated.” The foster system houses about 400,000 youths annually and it was here that Lehman saw her opportunity to spread love. Beginning in 2016, Lehman created a network of volunteers to bake birthday cakes for at risk and underprivileged youth and young adults. The goal of this organization, through the love and support of its volunteers, is to see that no one is forgotten and everyone gets to celebrate their birthday.