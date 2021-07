As the Aroundptown.com Tall Tales summer writing contest wraps up, there were some outstanding entries from both Erie and PLT middle school students. The purpose of this contest was to get kids writing for the summer and showing off their creativity. Tall tales are a big part of rural living, the oral history that is passed down from generation to generation and they are fun and entertaining. To have the students try their own skills at writing a tall tale seemed like a perfect fit for our communities. Not to mention, there was a cash prize for the winning submissions from both towns.