With fresh clean air, sunlight falling through leaves, the scent of trees, sound of wind rustling through the grass — being outside can be invigorating to our senses and clear our minds. However, finding a break to completely let go has been hard for many students, especially with the pandemic restrictions. Making time to go outside has been difficult for some, but it became significantly easier for University students in KINE 1070 “Engaging with Nature for Health and Wellbeing.”