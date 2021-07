Since 1965, the Appalachian Regional Commission has been dedicated to improving the economic health of Appalachia. More than $4.5 billion has been invested, from small business assistance to broadband deployment to workforce development. The key to ARC’s success comes from the agency’s guiding principle of collaboration and cooperation — between the 13 Appalachian states of the region, between the federal-state-local governments and across political party lines. Each ARC governor sits on the Commission, and I am honored to serve as ARC state co-chair for 2021.