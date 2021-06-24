Cancel
Maine State

U.S. Marshals Service arrests Maine man in Virginia on sexual assault charges linked to Clinton

By Kaitlyn Budion
Sun-Journal
 18 days ago

The U.S. Marshals Service has arrested a Maine man who fled to Virginia after facing sexual assault charges stemming from incidents in Clinton, according to officials. Oscar Geovanny Melgar-Flores was arrested Tuesday on charges of unlawful sexual contact, unlawful sexual touching and furnishing liquor to a minor, following an investigation that included multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Clinton Police Department.

www.sunjournal.com

