U.S. Marshals Service arrests Maine man in Virginia on sexual assault charges linked to Clinton
The U.S. Marshals Service has arrested a Maine man who fled to Virginia after facing sexual assault charges stemming from incidents in Clinton, according to officials. Oscar Geovanny Melgar-Flores was arrested Tuesday on charges of unlawful sexual contact, unlawful sexual touching and furnishing liquor to a minor, following an investigation that included multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Clinton Police Department.www.sunjournal.com
