Ohio is home to so many fantastic small towns that you could easily make the case for any of them being the most unique. That being said, there’s one destination that continuously impresses both Ohio natives and visitors alike. About 50 miles north of Dayton awaits a community that seems to have a little bit of everything: Wapakoneta. Rich in history, natural beauty, and small-town charm, this unique American town belongs at the top of your itinerary.