High school bass fishing: Anderson County teams compete at Angler of the Year tourney

Cayuga Wildcats Kolten Goolsby (left) and Morgan Banta (right) competed at the Angler of the Year tournament Saturday in Grapevine. They placed 49th overall. COURTESY PHOTO

GRAPEVINE – Three Anderson County high school angler teams qualified to compete in the Texas High School Bass Association Angler of the Year tournament.

The Angler of the Year tournament, sponsored by Academy Sports and Outdoors, was held Saturday at Grapevine Lake.

Representing Cayuga High School, Kolten Goolsby and Morgan Banta placed sixth overall in the Central Division for the year. The Cayuga team is led by boat captain, Shane Goolsby. At Saturday's competition, they reeled in one fish for a total weight of 3.27 pounds.

They finished 49th overall at the tournament.

In the East Division, Scott Black and Cayden Trim from Elkhart High School placed ninth in the overall rankings heading into the final tournament. Richard Black served as the boat captain for the Elkhart team.

Black and Trim placed 53rd overall after catching one fish for a total weight of 2.57 pounds.

Finally, Reid Mason and Brody Mitchell from Palestine High School placed 10th in the final rankings and were led by boat captain, Joey Mason.

Mason and Mitchell were unable to reel in any fish at the tournament.