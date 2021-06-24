Former Palestine coach Wilson named to UIL 100

Former Palestine Wildcat head coach Tom Wilson was named to the UIL 100 list. COURTESY PHOTO

AUSTIN – A lifetime spent on various Texas football fields earned former Palestine Wildcat head coach Tom Wilson a spot on the University Interscholastic League's top 100 list.

Wilson headed the Palestine football program from 1986-92 before taking over at Corsicana. He compiled 24 wins while head coach of the Wildcats prior to leading the Corsicana Tigers to four district championships.

Wilson played quarterback at Corsicana High School under coach Jim Acree. He graduated in 1962. He played college football at Texas Tech University under coach J. T. King.

Following his graduation from Texas Tech in 1966, Wilson became an assistant coach at Tech under King, before heading to Texas A&M to join the coaching staff of Emory Bellard.

After Bellard resigned in the midst of the 1978 season, Wilson was appointed head coach of the Aggies on October 24, 1978. He led the Aggies to a win in the 1981 Independence Bowl. He amassed a record of 21–19 during his three and a half seasons, before being replaced by Jackie Sherrill in 1982.

In 1984 Wilson returned to his alma mater as offensive coordinator under Jerry Moore. Moore had coached Wilson at Corsicana as an assistant under Acree.

His six-year stint at Palestine served as a bridge for him before he took over head coaching duties at Corsicana in 1993. He coached the Tigers until his retirement in 1999.

As a proponent of the running game, Wilson permitted Ketric Sanford to carry the ball 1,058 times during his career at Corsicana (1993–1995), which is third all-time in Texas behind Robert Strait and Billy Sims.

Wilson guided Corsicana to the 1997 4A Division I state championship game versusTexas City, but lost 34–37.