Lewiston, ID

Cold water released from north Idaho dam

 18 days ago

LEWISTON, Idaho — Authorities have started releasing cold water from a northern Idaho dam to keep Snake River water temperatures cool to help migrating salmon and steelhead. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers started increasing releases of the 43-degree water at Dworshak Dam on Tuesday ahead of an expected heat wave with temperatures expected to reach 100 degrees or higher. The agency typically waits until the July Fourth holiday to start the releases.

