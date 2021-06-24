Cancel
Mandan, ND

Your Future's SO BRIGHT – 'Heroes On The Green' – July 9th!

By Bromo
96-5 The Fox
96-5 The Fox
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I can't think of anything cooler than getting out and playing a round of golf and helping out with a great cause at the same time. Make sure you put this date in your calendar - July 9th - at Prairie West Golf Course in Mandan - The 'Heroes On The Green' 2nd annual golf tournament benefiting Dakota Children's Advocacy Center. I had a chance to talk on the phone with Jane Link - Director of Development and Engagement - she's excited about this year's event - they have room for only two more teams - so don't hesitate - head to dakotacac.org/golf to register your team. It's only $100 per player - you can sign up as just a single or get a team together of four players - the price includes a round of golf and lunch. Sponsorship opportunities available – Your sponsorship will directly help the DCAC and children affected by abuse in our community.

Mandan, ND
