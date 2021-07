Critical race theory isn’t Marxist brainwashing, left wing propaganda, or anything to destroy the minds of America’ youth. CRT is loosely unified by the proposition that obstructing the rights of minorities is a socially constructed system which relies on courts and legislatures to enforce the power of those in charge. I can see why those who feel they have the most to lose in a free and equal society would fear the truth about how the majority has controlled this country. However, like sunshine, the truth is a cleansing element which over time will open minds and build a better America.