Skybound Launching New Graphic Novel Imprint SKYBOUND COMET for Young Adult and Middle Grade Readers

Writers Ron Marz (Green Lantern) and Andy Lanning (Guardians of the Galaxy) are joining forces with artist Rick Leonardi (Booster Gold/The Flintstones) to launch Resolution, described as the first installment in a new cosmic saga. The trio have launched pre-orders for the book on Zoop, a comics-focused crowdfunding site, with a goal of $25,000. In less than a day, the campaign has reached over $2,900, putting it more than 10% to its goal. The familiar creators are bringing fans a less-than-familiar new character and concept, as Resolution is the latest creator-owned title to head to crowdfunding from Marz and a stable of creators he has worked with at Ominous Press in recent years.