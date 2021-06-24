Cancel
Skybound Launching New Graphic Novel Imprint SKYBOUND COMET for Young Adult and Middle Grade Readers

By Derek Anderson
dailydead.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor more than a decade, Skybound has been home to innovative, inspiring, and imaginative stories, so it's especially exciting that Skybound has announced Skybound Comet, a new graphic novel imprint for Young Adult (Ages 12+) and Middle Grade (8–12) readers!. As revealed on the official Skybound website, Skybound Comet will...

Related
ComicsComicBook

Ron Marz, Andy Lanning, Rick Leonardi Announce "Resolution" Graphic Novel

Writers Ron Marz (Green Lantern) and Andy Lanning (Guardians of the Galaxy) are joining forces with artist Rick Leonardi (Booster Gold/The Flintstones) to launch Resolution, described as the first installment in a new cosmic saga. The trio have launched pre-orders for the book on Zoop, a comics-focused crowdfunding site, with a goal of $25,000. In less than a day, the campaign has reached over $2,900, putting it more than 10% to its goal. The familiar creators are bringing fans a less-than-familiar new character and concept, as Resolution is the latest creator-owned title to head to crowdfunding from Marz and a stable of creators he has worked with at Ominous Press in recent years.
ComicsMinneapolis Star Tribune

3 graphic novels to expand your mind

"Monsters" (Barry Windsor-Smith; Fantagraphics; $39.99) Barry Windsor-Smith is a much beloved comics artist, an A-lister who wields a detailed, classics-influenced style. But he can also apply that style in service to the brutal and gritty, as evidenced by his work on "Conan the Barbarian" and other books. Windsor-Smith also turns...
MoviesPosted by
Benzinga

Curiosity Ink Media to Premiere Graphic Novel Thunderous in Launch of New Original Intellectual Property Franchise

Story of an Indigenous Teen's Journey into Spirit World Brings Her Closer to Understanding and Appreciating Her Heritage. BOCA RATON, Fla., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curiosity Ink Media, the original multiplatform entertainment company for kids and families – which recently entered into an agreement to be acquired by Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., (NASDAQ: GROM) – today announced plans to kick-off an original intellectual property (IP) franchise, Thunderous, about a young Indigenous American's journey to appreciate her family's prized heritage. The franchise will first premiere as graphic novel for young readers and serve as a launch point for future publishing opportunities as well as potential brand extensions including consumer products, a recurring TV series and or feature film. The franchise was unveiled by Russell Hicks, Curiosity Ink Media's Chief Content Officer.
ComicsBLABBERMOUTH.NET

BEARTOOTH Announces Compendium Graphic Novel To New Album 'Below'

Z2 Comics continues to define the relationship between music and comics; bringing together the comics and music communities across genres for biographical works, exciting original concepts, album tie-ins, and more. The latest announcement pairs this groundbreaking publisher with Ohio's hardcore stalwarts BEARTOOTH for the official prequel to their brand-new album, "Below".
Economybleedingcool.com

Comics & Graphic Novels Increased Total Sales Over The Pandemic Year

Milton Griepp's ICV2 and John Jackson Miller's ComiChron have issued a sales chart for comics and graphic novels in North America over 2020 and Griepp has concluded that "The challenges of retailing in the pandemic had profound impacts on the market, including the acceleration of trends that have been in place for years. The book channel increased its share dramatically vs. comic stores, and graphic novels increased their share vs. periodical comics, while digital sales were turbocharged."
Comicswesb.com

DISTURBED: Interior Art Preview From ‘Dark Messiah’ Graphic Novel

An interior art preview from the first issue of Incendium‘s DISTURBED collaboration, the all-new “Dark Messiah” comic book series, is available below. DISTURBED‘s “Dark Messiah” begins with a five-issue arc. Published under Heavy Metal Entertainment and Incendium‘s music-focused OPUS imprint, the story was conceptualized by Incendium CEO Llexi Leon and Tim Seeley (“Nightwing”, “Hack/Slash”) and written by Seeley, with illustrations by Ángel Hernández (“Arrow”, “Star Trek”) and cover artwork by Ryan Christensen.
ComicsPosted by
GamesRadar+

Skybound X #5 launches Robert Kirkman's next new property

Image Comics and Robert Kirkman's Skybound will launch C.O.D.E. with artist Jason Howard in August 4's Skybound X #5, and the property will then follow in its own series. The Skybound X anthology series, which coincides with the imprint and media studios' 10th anniversary, has featured a mix of new properties along with special stories from around the Skybound catalog.
Books & LiteratureComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons Teams Up With HarperCollins for Young Adult Novels and Graphic Novels

HarperCollins has announced a new line of Dungeons & Dragons middle grade books, which will include novels, illustrated chapter books, and graphic novels. HarperCollins announced that they have obtained the exclusive rights to publish Dungeons & Dragons middle grade content in partnership with Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast. The new publishing program will launch this fall with the release of Dungeon Academy: No Humans Allowed by Madeleine Roux and artist Tim Probert (pre-orders are live on Amazon now). This will be followed by a Dungeons & Dragons: HarperChapters book series scheduled for release in Winter 2022, followed by a graphic novel series by Molly Knox Ostertag and Xanthe Bouma with the first release planned for Fall 2022.
Books & Literaturebleedingcool.com

Amina Mucciolo Sells Autobiographical Graphic Novel To Scholastic

Amina Mucciolo, founder of Studio Mucci and artist, designer, and entrepreneur, has sold her autobiographical middle-grade graphic novel to Erinn Pascal at Scholastic. The fictionalized autobiographical story follows Amina's experience in middle school when she started braiding her hair with bright colors as a way to cope with bullying, body image, and neurodivergence, forging a path towards what would one day become her signature rainbow aesthetic and mindset. Amina Mucciolo's as-yet-untitled graphic novel will be published in the summer of 2023 and her agent Melissa Edwards at Stonesong negotiated the deal for world rights.
Comicshighdesertdaily.com

Graphic Novel Review: Djeliya

(Victor Valley)– I will go ahead and lead with something I have said repeatedly: you can tell any story in the comic book medium. Anything. From superheroes to horror, romance to daring rescues, biopics to PSA’s. With TKO Studios’ latest graphic novel Djeliya, we dive into West African lore with monsters, mayhem, and destiny.
Comicsflickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – Minky Woodcock: The Girl Who Electrified Tesla #4

Cynthia Von Buhler’s Minky Woodcock: The Girl Who Electrified Tesla #4 is out this Wednesday, and you can get a sneak peek at the issue here courtesy of Titan Comics and Hard Case Crime…. A stylish, glamorous feminist take on the classic gumshoe! Private investigator Minky Woodcock becomes involved in...
Milwaukie, ORbleedingcool.com

New Witcher Graphic Novels from Dark Horse Announced at Witchercon

Dark Horse Comics announced a new series of graphic novels based on The Witcher novel and video game franchise coming next year at WitcherCon last Friday. The publisher will adapt Andrzej Sapkowski's short stories, starting with The Witcher: A Grain of Truth in April 2022. Below, see the press release issued by Dark Horse containing more info about the release.
Books & LiteratureSuperHeroHype

Mark Millar Shares Details For His New Graphic Novel, King of Spies

Mark Millar Shares Details For His New Graphic Novel, King of Spies. Earlier this month, Netflix axed Jupiter’s Legacy after a single season. Regardless, this isn’t stopping Mark Millar from churning out the streaming service’s next potential hit. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Millar is making a foray into long-form graphic novel storytelling with King of Spies.

