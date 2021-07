Akron found a way to get the better of Bowie on Friday night, scoring a run to tie the game in the ninth before winning it 7-6 in ten innings. The Baysox trailed 5-2 in the seventh, before they rallied to take the lead. Kyle Stowers hit a rocketed line drive homer to right to lead off the inning. That was followed by Chris Hudgins’s second double of the day. Later in the frame with one down, Adley Rutschman laced a two-RBI double to left field to tie the game at 5. Moments later Robert Neustrom tripled, scoring Rutschman to give Bowie the lead.