Mexico to Talk to Walmart About Allowing Older Workers Back to Stores

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 19 days ago

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The Mexican government will speak to Walmart about its apparent decision not to allow older people to return as grocery packers, after they were removed to protect them from the coronavirus, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday. Some 35,000 Mexicans, most between 60 and...

