Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wrangell, AK

Wrangell assembly passes budget, knowing amendments are coming

kstk.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWrangell’s $5 million budget for the coming year has been officially approved by the assembly. But there’s still work to be done. That’s for a few reasons. There are departments that still have accounting to finish before the end of the fiscal year. There are revenues that haven’t been tallied on the balance sheet. And, borough manager Lisa Von Bargen told the assembly at their Tuesday (June 22) meeting, Wrangell’s finance director position is still vacant leaving less people to do more.

www.kstk.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Government
City
Wrangell, AK
Wrangell, AK
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Assembly#Debt Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sales Tax
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

FDA adds new warning to J&J COVID-19 vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is adding a label on Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, warning that it has been linked to rare cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), a neurological disorder in which the body's immune system mistakenly attacks part of its nervous system. There have been 100 preliminary...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. officials say fully vaccinated don't need booster

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials, after meeting with vaccine maker Pfizer PFE.N>, reiterated on Monday that Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need to get a booster shot, a spokesperson for the Health and Human Services Department said. Pfizer said last week it planned to...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Cuban president blames unrest on 'economic asphyxiation' by US

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel criticized U.S. “politics of economic asphyxiation” toward the island nation in a Monday speech following protests against the government across the country. "Is it not very hypocritical and cynical that you block me ... and you want to present yourself as the big savior?" Díaz-Canel said,...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge grills attorneys over suit challenging Michigan results

A federal judge grilled attorneys involved in a lawsuit that sought to overturn Michigan's election results during a hearing Monday over whether the lawyers should be sanctioned for their conduct in the case. U.S. District Court Judge Linda Parker posed pointed questions for the attorneys who made baseless claims in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy