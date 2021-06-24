Wrangell assembly passes budget, knowing amendments are coming

Wrangell’s $5 million budget for the coming year has been officially approved by the assembly. But there’s still work to be done. That’s for a few reasons. There are departments that still have accounting to finish before the end of the fiscal year. There are revenues that haven’t been tallied on the balance sheet. And, borough manager Lisa Von Bargen told the assembly at their Tuesday (June 22) meeting, Wrangell’s finance director position is still vacant leaving less people to do more.