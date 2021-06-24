Cancel
Calaveras County, CA

California Transportation Commission Allocates $22 million for Construction of the State Route 4 Wagon Trail Realignment Project from Bonanza Mine Way to Appaloosa Road

By admin
Pine Tree
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Andreas, CA…Calaveras County, in partnership with Caltrans and the Calaveras Council of Governments (CCOG), secured funding to construct a critical portion of the State Route 4 (SR 4) Wagon Trail Realignment project. On Wednesday, June 23, 2021, the California Transportation Commission (CTC) took the official action to allocate a total of $22 million from various state transportation programs needed for the County to move forward with construction of the Western Segment of the SR 4 Wagon Trail Project.

