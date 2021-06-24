California Transportation Commission Allocates $22 million for Construction of the State Route 4 Wagon Trail Realignment Project from Bonanza Mine Way to Appaloosa Road
San Andreas, CA…Calaveras County, in partnership with Caltrans and the Calaveras Council of Governments (CCOG), secured funding to construct a critical portion of the State Route 4 (SR 4) Wagon Trail Realignment project. On Wednesday, June 23, 2021, the California Transportation Commission (CTC) took the official action to allocate a total of $22 million from various state transportation programs needed for the County to move forward with construction of the Western Segment of the SR 4 Wagon Trail Project.thepinetree.net