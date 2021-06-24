Cancel
Pets

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Kay Robertson Hospitalized After Dog Attack

By Billy Dukes
Beach Radio
Beach Radio
 19 days ago
Kay Robertson, the matriarch of the Duck Dynasty clan, was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday night (June 22) after her dog Bobo tore a chunk out of her lip. Robertson — known as Miss Kay — was resting at home as Phil and Jase Robertson pieced together the story for viewers of their Unashamed podcast. The elder Robertson recalls being stirred at night by his wife, who was hovering over the bed with a rag at her mouth, saying she needed to go to the hospital.

mybeachradio.com

Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com
Person
Kay Robertson
Phil Robertson
Jase Robertson
#Duck Dynasty#Dog Attack#Unashamed#A E
