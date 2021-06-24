‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Kay Robertson Hospitalized After Dog Attack

While Beatty was best known for his 1970s film roles in Deliverance, Superman and Network, he also starred on the first three seasons of NBC's Homicide as Detective Stanley Bolander. He also recurred on Roseanne as Dan Conner's father, Ed. Beatty earned two Emmy nominations for the 1979 TV movie Friendly Fire and the 1989 TV movie Last Train Home. "Ned Beatty was an actor that mentored and motivated me without ever meeting," tweeted Wendell Pierce, among many in the entertainment industry paying tribute to Beatty. He was creative, transforming, authentic, and always in the moment. His body of work is a magnificent example of how expansive his talent was. He made his mark and inspired men like myself. Bravo. RIP."