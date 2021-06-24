Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delran, NJ

Delran NJ Native Carli Lloyd Going for More Soccer Gold at 2021 Summer Olympics

By Heather DeLuca
Posted by 
Beach Radio
Beach Radio
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

South Jersey's own Carli Lloyd has been selected to join the U.S. Women's Olympic Soccer Team, ready to make her state and country proud (again!) by bringing home more gold. I cannot wait to watch Carli compete in Tokyo in a few weeks. The fact that the Delran native was selected for to join the team coming off knee surgery (and at 38-years-old; she'll turn 39 just before the Olympic games get underway) makes it even more exciting.

mybeachradio.com

Comments / 0

Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
695K+
Views
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Delran, NJ
Sports
City
Delran, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympic Soccer#Summer Olympics#Lloyd A World Cup#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Olympic Games
News Break
Soccer
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
WorldCleveland Jewish News

Going the distance: Israeli couple in the running for Olympic gold

Qualifying for the Olympic Games is every athlete’s dream. For Marhu and Selam Teferi, realizing this dream is twice as special, as both qualified to represent Israel at the upcoming Tokyo Games. Marhu is a marathon runner and Selam runs track. “Even in our wildest dreams, we didn’t think this...
MLSColumbia Missourian

Going for gold: USMNT announces Gold Cup roster

The U.S. men’s national soccer team announced its roster for the upcoming Concacaf Gold Cup on Thursday morning. As expected, the squad included mainly fringe players who are looking to break into the first team before the World Cup qualifiers begin in September. All three of the USMNT’s group stage matches are in Kansas City, where it will face a team yet to qualify, Martinique and Canada.
FIFAYardbarker

Will USWNT take Gold at Tokyo Olympics?

The best soccer team in the world just completed a send-off series to prepare for Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The postponed Olympics has not phased the US Women’s National Team. The USWNT is ready to go to Tokyo for the summer Olympics. They are on a 44 game unbeaten streak and will look to continue it at these summer games. The question on everyone’s minds is, Will the USWNT take gold?
FIFAteamusa.org

Carli Lloyd Back For Fourth Olympic Games Still A Scoring Threat

Carli Lloyd warms up at Pratt & Whitney Stadium on July 05, 2021 in East Hartford, Connecticut. There are a pair of numbers that help illustrate where the legendary international career of Carli Lloyd stands in its 17th year. The first is 38. Lloyd turns 39 on July 16, but...
SoccerPosted by
POPSUGAR

What a Hat Trick Means in Soccer — and How to Spot It at the Olympics This Summer

When talking about sports, a hat trick happens when a player scores three times in one game — so, no, it has nothing to do with headgear or a sleight of hand. While the event can happen in a lot of sports (hockey, cricket, water polo, darts), the term is most commonly used in soccer. In fact, in the sport known as football in most parts of the world, there are even different kinds of hat tricks that can be performed. At the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, we'll most likely have several opportunities to see the feat achieved by the US women's soccer team. After all, this team already has several gold medals under their belt, so they're no strangers to scoring.
Sportswschronicle.com

Griffin, W-S native, preparing for Olympic Games

U.S. speedskater and Winston-Salem native Kimani Griffin is gearing up for a run at his second Olympic Games. With the Olympic trials just over six months away, Griffin and his coach Derrick Speas are heading to Utah to fine-tune his final months of training. Griffin, a R.J. Reynolds’ graduate, competed...
Hampton, VAWAVY News 10

Hampton native competing in high jump at Tokyo Olympics

HAMPTON, Va. (WAV)Y — Tynita Butts-Townsend is heading to Tokyo as a member of USA Track and Field. The native of Hampton is competing in the women’s high jump. Butts-Townsend graduated from T.C. Williams High School in Alexandria, Virginia and East Carolina University. At ECU, she was a seven-time All-American.
Sportsfoxwilmington.com

Meet the US female sailors going for the gold at the Tokyo Olympics

Two U.S. Olympic female sailors have gold medals on their minds, as they’re forced to get creative with their training during the global pandemic. Maggie Shea and Stephanie Roble told “America Reports” Friday that it’s been a very challenging experience to find alternative ways to train for the Tokyo Olympics under tough circumstances.
NBAYardbarker

Luka Doncic: Winning Olympic gold more meaningful than NBA title

In general, most would expect that a basketball player’s main goal would be to win an NBA title. That may be true, but Luka Doncic has his own interesting perspective on things. Doncic was asked Saturday if winning Olympic gold for Slovenia or winning an NBA championship would mean more...
CelebritiesPeople

Carli Lloyd Credits Postponed Olympics for Helping Her Mend Relationship with Estranged Family

Many athletes were disappointed by the year-long postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but for Carli Lloyd, it may have helped mend fences with her estranged family. The 38-year-old USWNT soccer star was scheduled to participate in the Games last summer, but the coronavirus pandemic prevented the international event from taking place last year. Had the Olympics gone on as scheduled, Lloyd may not have reunited with her family after a 12-year rift.
SportsNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘I've Got More in the Tank': TCU Alum Hopes to Sprint His Way to Olympic Gold

Ronnie Baker knows what it takes to win. The former Texas Christian University standout was a 12-time All-American with many other accolades after graduating from TCU. Now, he’s looking for his next achievement: An Olympic gold medal in the men's 100 meters at the Tokyo Olympics. “God made it happen,”...
MLSnewportthisweek.com

Island Summer Soccer

Youth from all communities on the island are invited to register for the co-ed summer soccer program hosted by the Portsmouth Youth Soccer Association. The season will run from July 6 through Aug. 12. The program is for age groups 4 to 11 (birth years 2010 to 2018). Teams will play twice per week in the evenings for approximately one hour at the Gardner Seveney Sports Complex.
SportsVirginia Connection Newspapers

Going for the Gold

Only a few short years ago, Noah Lyles could be seen warming up to the strains of James Brown’s “I Feel Good” as he trained on the track of Parker-Gray Memorial Field at what was then T.C. Williams High School. Next month, the world becomes his stage as Lyles heads to Tokyo as part of the U.S. Olympic Track & Field team.
Irvine, CAirvinestandard.com

In pursuit of Olympic gold for the third time

He’s already competed in one Olympics and coached in two. Now, Dan Klatt heads to the Tokyo Summer Games, optimistic that his team can win its third consecutive gold medal. Klatt has been assistant coach of the U.S. women’s national water polo team since 2009. He helped lead Team USA...
Soccerfroggyweb.com

Soccer-Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 to win Copa America

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) -Argentina won their first major title in 28 years on Saturday when an Angel Di Maria goal gave them a 1-0 win over Brazil and a record-equalling 15th Copa America. Di Maria started for just the second time in the Copa and he justified his selection...

Comments / 0

Community Policy