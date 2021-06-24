Cancel
Human: Fall Flat Wobbles Its Way on to PS5

By Nicola Kapron
cogconnected.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHilarious physics platformer Human: Fall Flat is one of those games that is almost as much fun to watch someone else play as it is to play it yourself. After Human: Fall Flat passed 25 million sales, we’re not surprised that it has made its way onto PS5. We are, however, pretty thrilled about the idea of this game getting Haptic Feedback. Soon, players will be able to experience the feeling of climbing, swinging, and moving heavy objects in a whole new dimension: touch. The PS5 DualSense controller will register subtle tension in its adaptive triggers as players navigate levels and interact with objects. While it’s very difficult for trailers to convey a sense of touch, this PS5 trailer does a great job of conveying the joy players will get from playing Human: Fall Flat on PS5.

