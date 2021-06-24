Space Jam: A New Legacy Has a Game… and It’s Not a Basketball Game

For as much as I love licensed movie tie-in games, mostly for their novelty value, the announcement of Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game made me raise a lot of questions. First of all, why was this an Xbox exclusive, and by that I mean an actual exclusive to Xbox consoles, without the release of a PC version? Second of all, for as much as I understand that the game’s main idea was a result of a fan poll… what made the developers at Digital Eclipse decide for a beat ’em up based on a sports franchise? I guess those are things we’ll never truly understand, but the game is out now for Gamepass Ultimate owners, with other Xbox users getting access to it on July 15th. Despite some gripes, it’s not half bad.