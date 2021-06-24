Cancel
Video Games

Space Jam: A New Legacy Has a Game… and It’s Not a Basketball Game

By Zane Wong
cogconnected.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe follow-up to the 1996 sports/animated film Space Jam will be released in a few weeks. LeBron James will be starring as himself, alongside all the classic Looney Tunes characters. In promotion of Space Jam: A New Legacy, Warner Bros. and Xbox teamed up to hold a contest for best tie-in game idea. It is beyond me how they landed on an arcade beat ’em up, but Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game will be debuting next week as an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perk, then becoming more widely available in mid-July.

Person
Lebron James
#Basketball#Xbox Series X#New Legacy#The Goon Squad#White Mamba#The Microsoft Store#Xbox One
