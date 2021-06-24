Cancel
Cher is delighted with Miley Cyrus’ rendition of “Believe”: “I was beyond happy!!”

By Syndicated Content
b975.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiley Cyrus has a Pride Month special called Stand by You that starts streaming Friday on the Peacock platform, and it features her singing a number of LGBTQ anthems, including Cher‘s “Believe.” After Miley shared a video of the performance, Cher gave it a big thumbs-up. For “Believe,” Miley was...

b975.com
