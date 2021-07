HOUSTON, Texas -- One of the fastest para-swimmers in the world is one step closer to her dream of competing in the 2021 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. Ahalya Lettenberger, a sophomore at Houston's Rice University, was born with a rare muscular skeletal condition that restricts her lower limbs and causes limited movement and chronic hip pain. She mostly uses a wheelchair to get around campus. But in the pool, she feels completely free and she's faster than almost everyone.