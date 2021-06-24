June 2021 Living Treasure: Walter Gales

I was born in Pewee Valley on Old Floydsburg Road in 1943. Most of my siblings were born at home. At the time there was a Pewee Valley Hospital but Blacks were not allowed there. The only hospital we could go to was the Red Cross hospital in downtown Louisville. (Note: The Red Cross Hospital was founded by African Americans during segregation. First established at Sixth and Walnut, now Muhammed Ali it later moved to South Shelby Street. It was established in 1899 and closed 40 years ago).