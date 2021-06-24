Cancel
Man Who Put Razor Blades in Pizza Dough Pleads Guilty

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 19 days ago

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A man accused of putting razor blades and screws in pizza dough at supermarkets in Maine and New Hampshire pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal count of tampering with a consumer product. Nicholas Mitchell’s agreement calls for a sentence of up to four years and nine...

www.usnews.com

Grocery & Supermaketnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Consumer Confidential: Razor blades in pizza dough? The hidden danger of product tampering

A former employee of a company that makes pizza dough sold in supermarkets apparently had a score to settle. Last October, according to the Department of Justice, the man entered a supermarket in Maine, approached the pizza-dough display case and, when no one was looking, quietly inserted razor blades into several products made by his former employer, It'll Be Pizza.
Cortez, COthe-journal.com

Owner of dog who bit pedestrian pleads guilty

A woman whose dog bit a pedestrian on Montezuma Avenue in May has pleaded guilty to the charge of keeping a vicious animal. Gabrielle Wolf entered the guilty plea Monday in Cortez Municipal Court. As part of her sentence, she was ordered to pay restitution to the victim in the amount of $1,195 to cover medical costs.
AccidentsPosted by
The Independent

Three youngest victims of Surfside collapse discovered as mayor says it is getting too hard to identify remains

Three of the youngest victims of the Surfside condo collapse have been discovered as the mayor says it is getting too hard to identify any remains found by search teams.Ten more victims of the horrifying building collapse, including children aged five, six and nine, have been identified, according to Miami-Dade mayor Daniella Levine Cava.It takes the officials death toll of the tragedy to 94, with 83 bodies identified, while 22 remain unaccounted for, authorities said on Monday.Searchers discovered the body of five-year-old Lorenzo De Oliveira Leone along with his 48-year-old father Alfredo.They also found and identified the bodies of...
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Independent

Police officer held after body of teenage son found in wall of home

A police officer in Baltimore, Maryland, has been arrested after the body of his teenage stepson was found inside a wall of the family’s home, according to reports.Officers were allegedly called to the house on Tuesday because of a custody dispute with the teenager’s mother, who was waiting outside to collect her 15-year-old son, Dasan Jones.CBS Baltimore reported on Thursday that Eric Banks Jr, 34, had allowed officers to carry out a search of the family home when they discovered a white sheet hiding a hole in a wall.He allegedly told officers it was a hiding place for a gun,...
Helena, MTIndependent Record

Helena man pleads guilty to meth, weapons charges

A Helena man has pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine and for possessing a stolen gun, officials said Tuesday. Robert Raymond Fasuga, 38, pleaded guilty Monday during an arraignment and plea change hearing to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth and to possession of a stolen firearm, Acting U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said.
Buffalo, NYaudacy.com

Buffalo man pleads guilty to two murders

Buffalo, NY (WBEN) A Buffalo man faces 50 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to two stabbing murders. 24 year old Charles L. Jones admitted to the deaths of his mother and ex-girlfriend. In Erie County Court Wednesday, Jones admitted to stabbing 25-year-old Jacquetta Lee numerous times inside...
Rochester, MNKIMT

Man pleads not guilty to punching Rochester Walmart worker

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is pleading not guilty to punching a Walmart employee. Denard Demarco Ellis, 30 of Rochester, was arrested for allegedly attacking the 53-year-old female worker on June 6. Rochester police say Ellis got upset when he tried to cash a check and was told the Walmart customer service desk was closed.
Tulsa, OKPosted by
Shore News Network

Tulsa Man Pleads Guilty to Carjacking and Robbery

A 19-year-old Tulsa man arrested for a series of robberies and carjackings that occurred in Tulsa and Broken Arrow pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. In his plea agreement, Tavian Caleb Steward admitted to carjacking, robbery in Indian Country, and two counts of carrying,...
Law EnforcementPosted by
Upworthy

White cop accuses Black women of shoplifting, then they showed receipts and exposed him

A white cop has been accused of racial profiling after he stopped two Black women coming out of a TJ Maxx. The cop claimed that someone had accused them of shoplifting but couldn't point to the person when asked. The women returned to the store and produced receipts for all their purchases, and filmed the incident to expose the cop. They started filming inside the store and confronted the cop after he stopped them. He said that the person who told him the women had shoplifted worked at the store, and later claimed that they didn't, reported God.dailydot. The cop said a Black man who worked there complained but the only Black man who works there confirmed he didn't call the cops on them.
Huntington, WVPosted by
Shore News Network

Huntington Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Shawn E. Gilkerson, 40, of Huntington, pleaded guilty today to conspiracy to distribute heroin. According to court documents, from at least December 2018, to on or about October 15, 2020, Gilkerson worked with other persons to sell heroin in Huntington. At first, Gilkerson and Lynndell Nicola Boling ran drugs to customers for their source of supply. Later, they began meeting a drug runner at the Greyhound bus station who was working for their source. The runner would provide them with approximately 500 grams to 800 grams of heroin to sell. Gilkerson and Boling received heroin in this manner several times. During a search of their residence, law enforcement officers seized over 300 grams of heroin and $17,960 in cash that was made from selling heroin. A Ruger 9-millimeter pistol seized during that search was used by Gilkerson to protect the heroin and drug proceeds. Boling pleaded guilty earlier this year and is awaiting sentencing.
Laplace, LAPosted by
Ashley Lideau

Laplace man pleads guilty to drug, gun charges

NEW ORLEANS, LA — Eli Juan Moore, 25, of Laplace, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession a mixture or substance containing heroin and being a felon in possession of a firearm, among other related charges, according to U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
Public Safetynorthwestgeorgianews.com

Falls man pleads guilty in gunfight that wounded 3

Jun. 30—Julian G. Seright of Niagara Falls pleaded guilty to a reduced charge Wednesday in connection with a gunfight outside a Falls bar in which three bystanders were struck by bullets. Seright, 39, admitted to attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and will be sentenced to as much as...
Public SafetyPosted by
96.7 KISS FM

Drunk Man Pleads Guilty to Disorderly Conduct in Yellowstone

On Wednesday, June 23, Kyle F. Campbell, 31, of Fairmont, Indiana appeared for arraignment and sentencing before United States Magistrate Judge Mark L. Carman in Mammoth, Wyoming. Campbell pleaded guilty to charges stemming from an incident that occurred on June 21, 2021, in Yellowstone National Park (YNP), according to a press release from acting United States Attorney, Bob Murray.

