Bulls take center stage this weekend at Tryon International Equestrian Center

By Livin' Upstate SC
livingupstatesc.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s known for horses, but the bulls will take center stage this weekend as the 2021 PBR Tryon Chute Out presented by Ingles comes to Tryon International Equestrian Center. “Normally this time of year we’re not having events, but with COVID and setbacks, it’s given us the opportunity to play arenas that we would normally not play,” said PBR General Manager Robert Simpson. “We’re usually indoors in the wintertime, but this event was spawned from the incredible partnership we formed with Tryon.”

