(Bloomberg)—Weber Inc., the maker of barbecue grills that can run to several thousands of dollars, filed for a U.S. initial public offering. The Palatine, Illinois-based company put down a listing size of $100 million, a placeholder that is likely to change, according to its Monday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Weber could seek a valuation of $4 billion to $6 billion in an IPO, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.