The U.S. is favored to win a third consecutive gold medal in women's water polo at the Tokyo Olympics. HIGHLIGHTS FROM RIO: Led by Maggie Steffens and Ashleigh Johnson, the U.S. women rolled to their second straight gold medal. Steffens was named MVP for the second straight Olympics, and Johnson provided a steady presence in goal. Filip Filipovic and Dusan Mandic helped Serbia win the men's tournament for the first time after finishing third in each of the previous two games. Mandic scored four times and Filipovic had two goals during an 11-7 victory over Croatia in the final.