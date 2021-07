Hogville encourages you to do business with the following... My instincts tell me that Obanor will end up at somewhere like Baylor or TCU as I believe his father is a minister. Paul Mills also used to be an assistant at Baylor and perhaps the connection between Mills and Drew makes a difference although the timing is not ideal on Oral Roberts part. I don’t see Texas as they are flooded with 4 and 5 types. A part of me was wanting them to land Zuby Ejiofor if we didn’t in order to possibly help in landing Kelel Ware.