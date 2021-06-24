Cancel
Affordability Issues Widen the Homeownership Gap

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite a year of financial challenges and setbacks, the rate of homeownership remained the same, as did many of the disparities that exist in homeownership, according to NeighborWorks America's 2021 Housing and Financial Capability Survey. The Survey found that 62% of Americans own a home, with Black homeownership remaining the...

