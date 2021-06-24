Food chat: What to do with leftover rib-eye

I have always loved making and serving cakes in the summer months that center around a particular fruit. Strawberry cake, blueberry cake or even apricot cake, are all big hits around my house during the summer months. There is something about serving some type of fruit flavored dessert in the summer months that is just as comforting to me as a chocolate rich dessert in the winter months. The cupcake recipe I am sharing here today came with an initial failure. I first started experimenting with these cupcakes by using too many frozen strawberries! The cupcakes were good but after sitting for several hours, the extra juice in the frozen berries, made somewhat of a lake around the finished cupcakes! Not good and not pretty. So, moving forward with the recipe, what I decided to do, was cut back on the frozen berries, that contain a lot of extra water that normal berries do not and add in strawberry jam to the frosting, to bring the overall strawberry flavor to a peak without having the extra berries and their juice.