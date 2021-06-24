Cancel
Taylor English Adds Michael S. Melfi as a Corporate Partner

By Jake Bekemeyer
dbusiness.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta-based Taylor English Duma LLP, a full-service law firm, has announced Michael S. Melfi as a partner in the company’s corporate department where he will represent emerging companies and entrepreneurial businesses in a wide array of intellectual property and corporate matters. This also marks Taylor English’s entrance into the Michigan...

www.dbusiness.com
