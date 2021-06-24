Kanye West Sues Walmart Over Knockoff Yeezys, Claims He Could Be Losing Hundreds of Millions of Dollars – Report

According to reports, following a lawsuit from Kanye West and the YEEZY company, Walmart has now pulled the “fake adidas YEEZY Foam Runners” from its website. Priced between $23.99 and $24.49 USD, the “Daeful Mens Womens Kids Summer Beach Shoes Foam Runner Anti Slipper Sandals Casual” previously sold by Walmart online were an exact replica of YEEZY’s unique design which sells for $80 USD. Prompted by news of the legal action, the retail chain issued an official statement noting that the shoes were being offered by a third party and not by Walmart directly. Going on to say, “We take allegations like this seriously and are reviewing the claim. We will respond in court as appropriate after we have been served with the complaint.”