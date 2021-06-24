Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Trae Tha Truth Opens Ice Cream Shop to Support Special Needs Adults

By Trent Fitzgerald
Posted by 
B106
B106
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Trae Tha Truth is serving up scoops this summer to special needs adults. According to a Click2Houston.com article, published on Thursday (June 23), the Lone Star rhymer is opening an ice cream shop that will support adults with special needs. Trae has partnered with Howdy Homemade Ice Cream to bring an ice cream franchise to Katy, Texas on July 22, which has been designated “Trae Day” by the city of Houston.

myb106.com

Comments / 0

B106

B106

Temple, TX
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
965K+
Views
ABOUT

B106 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Society
Houston, TX
Food & Drinks
City
Lone Star, TX
City
Katy, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Houston, TX
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trae Tha Truth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tha#Houston Rapper#Food Drink#Click2houston Com#Billboard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Ice Cream
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Entertainmentrapradar.com

Video: Trae Tha Truth “Freestyle”

Trae Tha Truth gives his 48 Hours After‘s “Freestyle” its rightful video. Pulling up in a plethora of vibrant Caddies, Trae lets the speakers bump from the trunk for a quick set of bars. This should be played at high volume. hilot. Making money online more than 15OOO$ just by...
Elyria, OHBay News 9

Couple too young to retire opens ice cream shop

ELYRIA, Ohio — A Northeast Ohio couple decided they weren't quite ready to retire after all so they decided to launch a new adventure: an ice cream shop. John Oleksiak has always had a love for food. He was an executive chef before he gave that up to enter the...
Wilmore, KYWTVQ

Local Confectionary ice cream shop opens in Wilmore

WILMORE, Ky. (WTVQ) – People over in Wilmore are gushing over a sweet new addition to downtown called the local confectionary. Saturday was the grand opening of the store which features tons of homemade goods..including 10 different flavors, with many more creations coming soon. The local confectionary was actually featured...
Valley Stream, NYNewsday

Dreams Ice Cream & Waffles opens in Valley Stream

Dreams Ice Cream & Waffles co-owner Godfrey Cenatos wants people to think big. "Be creative," he said, welcoming a first-time visitor into his Valley Stream sweets shop. "Experiment, have fun!" Cenatos opened the Merrick Road cafe in late April with his longtime best friend, Guy Argilagos. But, he said, he’s...
Austin, TX365thingsaustin.com

Zeds Real Fruit Ice Cream Grand Opening

Portland’s twist on a classic Kiwi dessert is coming to Austin and today is their big day! Zeds Real Fruit Ice Cream combines Oregon-made vanilla ice cream with real fruit for a fresh, delicious treat. The first 50 people in line on Thursday will get a free ice cream cone—plan your day accordingly!
FestivalEastern New Mexico News

Ice cream, fireworks may be just what we need

It’s Independence Day and we have a lot to celebrate. This past 18 months has really taught us all just how important independence is to us all. We got just a little taste of what it would be like to live without independence and freedom. We’ve too long taken our...
Cleveland, OHthisiscleveland.com

Every Day is Sundae Funday at These Cleveland Ice Cream Shops

Here’s the scoop: these ice cream spots are sure to make you melt. A movie-style marquee beckons those with a sweet tooth to Mitchell’s Homemade in Ohio City (with flavors like banana cream pie and vegan salted caramel pecan), while Sweet Moses draws sundae aficionados to Gordon Square. Nearby in Tremont, a trio of friends serves up ice cream, sundaes and milkshakes at Tremont Scoops. Rounding out the west side ice cream titans, Mason’s Creamery serves seasonal small-batch ice cream that we love un-cone-ditionally.
Sugar Land, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Karachi Ice Cream Parlor opens in Sugar Land

Karachi Ice Cream Parlor opened at 11315 S. Hwy. 6, Ste. H, Sugar Land, on July 1. The ice cream parlor serves a variety of Pakistani desserts—such as falooda, a cold dessert made with noodles; lassi, a yogurt-based drink; and kulfi, a frozen treat—as well as ice cream and milkshakes in a variety of flavors.
Enterprise, ALwdhn.com

Local shop offers free ice cream for the pledge of allegiance

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — One Enterprise restaurant had a unique way to celebrate the Fourth of July. At Milky Moos in Enterprise, every child who recited the pledge of allegiance would receive one scoop of ice cream. At one point, dozens of children lined up in front of the American...
Eugene, ORPosted by
Black Enterprise

Sha’Carri Richardson Thanks Girlfriend After Win For Choosing Vibrant Hair Color

Sha’Carri Richardson is making strides during Pride Month and making sure to thank her girlfriend along the way. The country’s fastest woman took the time to shout out her girlfriend after qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics. Richardson donned fiery orange hair while dominating the 100-meter women’s sprint at the Olympic track and field trials in Eugene, Ore. on June 19, Advocate reports.
Hawthorne, NYPosted by
Black Enterprise

21-Year-Old Rapper Indian Red Boy Shot Dead While on Instagram Live

California rapper Indian Red Boy was murdered on Thursday (July 8) while inside of his car, according to multiple sources. The 21-year-old artist, real name Zerail Dijon Rivera, was on Instagram live with a fellow social media influencer Kapone when the incident happened. The two were talking when shots were heard on the IG live. Reports reveal that Indian Red Boy was shot in the face and pronounced dead at the scene.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Three Men with Three Sandwiches on a Cliff

Today's jokes are all about people eating sandwiches, including three men who did not want their sandwiches and a celebrity trying the best sandwich in the world. One day, three men are sitting down to their lunch. They all have the same thing - a sandwich - and they are all very upset about it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy