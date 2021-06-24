Lightning storms spark Wednesday fires, crews prepare for more
Yesterday’s thunderstorm sparked multiple fires in the region, and local crews are preparing for the chance for more. According to Cal Fire Lassen Modoc Unit, after the lightning at about 5 p.m. Wednesday, there were several confirmed lightning-caused fires in the state protection area. Cal Fire resources are currently working on 10 confirmed fires on state protection area. The largest fire, Incident 1-4 near Devil’s Corral, being 15 acres.www.lassennews.com
