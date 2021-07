A curse on whoever invented the de-personalizing phone answering devices. Companies worth millions and sometimes billions have 10 cent phone answering services. This also includes all levels of government that were established to actually serve the public. Why do I have to press one for English when English is the language of the land? When I go to Mexico they don't make you press one for Spanish. Most of the time the menu they force you to listen to does not address the reason you called. Does management not realize that the majority of people who contact your company or agency only impression is your 10 cent answering service. Is that the impression you want to make? They probably spend more money on coffee than they would on an actual operator. Maybe it's time you think more about your customer than your conveniences or bottom line.