Spokane, WA

City Establishing Temporary Cooling Resources

Posted by 
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DFJDu_0aeY1Abl00

Brian Coddington, Communications Director, 509.625.6740

The City of Spokane is opening a temporary cooling center in the multi-purpose rooms at the Looff Carrousel in Riverfront Park as temperatures are forecast to reach and exceed 100 degrees this weekend, Mayor Nadine Woodward announced today.

The cooling center will be open from 11 am to 7 pm beginning Saturday and remain operational for the heatwave duration. Coca-Cola provided a pallet of bottled water donated by Desani to the cooling center. All Spokane Public Library locations are also available and can accommodate those who need relief from the extreme daytime temperatures during business hours and at COVID occupancy capacities. Additional contingencies for expansion have also been identified.

“We have been very thoughtful and intentional in our approach to providing relief to all members of our community,” Woodward said. “Businesses and malls are open and operating at reduced COVID capacities into next week and are still a great way to escape the heat and support our economy. For those in our community who are unsheltered, we have a multi-pronged approach that includes taking advantage of the existing resources and adding additional space to cool off.”

System-wide, 100 or so low-barrier shelter spaces and about 150 to 200 total have consistently been available since April 1. In addition, the Cannon Street shelter has drop-in day space available and has recently added an outdoor shade structure with picnic tables and benches. The shelter offers showers, restrooms, laundry, meals, and access to services.

House of Charity and The Way Out shelters offer day space to guests who checked in the night before. Both have been operating under that procedure as part of COVID protocols put in place last summer to reduce the spread of illness.

Spokane Public Library locations and hours:

East Side, Hillyard, and Indian Trail

Tuesday 12 to 8 pm

Wednesday through Saturday 10 am to 6 pm

South Hill

Sunday closed

Monday and Tuesday 10 am to 8 pm

Wednesday through Saturday 10 am to 6 pm

Sunday closed

STA Plaza and Northtown Mall

Tuesday through Saturday 10 am to 6 pm

Sunday and Monday closed

A City team is meeting daily, including over the weekend, to monitor changes in the weather and evaluate operational needs and adjustments.

