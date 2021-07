Update: Tag Heuer has now unveiled its the Tag Heuer Connected x Super Mario watch, a limited-edition piece that'll cost a staggering, if unsurprising, $2,150. The new release is actually a special edition of the Tag Heuer Connected, a digital watch that uses Android's Wear OS tech (thanks, VGC). Over on the Tag Heuer website, visitors are taken on a tour of the watch's features, which include special animations that change as you meet certain activity milestones, different watch faces, and access to all of Google Suite's widgets such as Calendar, Emails and more.