San Diego, CA

San Diego City, County Team Up On Latest Homeless Initiative

By Brooke Ruth
KPBS
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA joint effort by the city and county of San Diego to address homelessness in the area is set to begin next week. The first phase of the effort, which launches on Monday, includes outreach to those living on the street and the reopening of some city-funded shelter beds closed during the pandemic. The second phase will involve outreach specifically to those who are homeless and have substance abuse issues. Currently there are no shelter options for people who are not sober or "not actively committed to sobriety," according to a press release, but this new effort will include housing for that group. The second phase is slated to begin in August.

