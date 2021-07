CHICAGO -- ComEd took 20 goats for a boat cruise on the Chicago River Wednesday to draw attention to its goat vegetation management program. Since 2019, ComEd has enlisted the support of over 200 goats to help clear vegetation under power lines in downstate Pekin, in terrain that is difficult to access. The goats' "work" helps ComEd avoid power outages and service disruptions often caused by overgrown vegetation near power lines. Using goats cuts the cost and time required to clear the vegetation by more than half, reduces safety risks to workers and is an eco-friendly alternative, the company said.