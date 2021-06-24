A Newly-Discovered (Almost) Dwarf Planet Will Come Surprisingly Close in 2031
It’s good to remember how little we know about the outer solar system. Humans only really began observing it within the past 100 years, and given the constraints on that observations there are still plenty of things we don’t know about. For example, researchers recently found an object almost the size of a dwarf planet that is inbound to the inner solar system, with an estimated orbital period of over 2 million years, more than six the lifetime of the modern human species.www.universetoday.com