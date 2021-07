Veteran admissions, financial aid and advancement executive Woody O’Cain will join the Presbyterian College community on July 26 as its new vice president for enrollment. He is presently a fundraiser in the division of development and alumni engagement at Stetson University in DeLand, Fla. He began his career at Stetson in 2014 as the executive director of alumni engagement and later as the assistant vice president of alumni and parent engagement in 2015.