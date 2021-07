Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - State health officials say two laboratory-confirmed cases of Legionnaires' Disease have been linked to an Albert Lea hotel. The Minnesota Department of Health today issued an advisory warning anyone who stayed at the Ramada by Wyndham Albert Lea in late June and spent time in the pool/hot tub area to seek medical care promptly if they are ill. Officials say they have identified two laboratory-confirmed cases, so far, among people from unrelated groups who were at the hotel and spent time in the pool/hot tub area the last weekend of June. They became ill in late June and early this month and both were hospitalized, although one of the patients has since been discharged.