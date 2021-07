Despite the Sixers supposedly having a “plan” in place for Ben Simmons, it’s hard to envision the former No. 1 pick, who all but disappeared during the team’s second-round loss to Atlanta, returning to Philadelphia next season, particularly in the wake of pointed remarks by both Doc Rivers and Joel Embiid. Multiple suitors have already reached out to gauge the All-Star guard's availability including the Indiana Pacers, who, according to Jason Dumas of San Francisco’s KRON4 News (he also contributes to Bleacher Report and KGMZ), offered Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick for Simmons, but the Sixers said no.