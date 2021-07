Fishing has been pretty good out here the past few weeks with all species being caught. The weather although hot has been producing fish. The crappie are biting on shunners that are available at the bait shop. Bass are biting on swimbait and both live and plastic worms. The margarita mutalator and are still producing plenty. San Carlos coves in the far back has been good as well as the front bay near the entrance. Good luck out there.