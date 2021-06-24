Mary Dunlop: Then and now / 2011 Early Career Award winner

It is a great pleasure to cite Anja Klotzsche as the inaugural winner of the AGU Near-Surface Geophysics Early Career Achievement Award. Dr. Klotzsche’s contributions are remarkable because they combine theoretical methods development with meticulous and creative applications to a range of geological, hydrogeological, and biogeological problems. She brought cross-borehole ground-penetrating radar (GPR) data analysis from ray tracing into full-waveform inversion. Her work overcame both theoretical challenges and significant practical hurdles for dealing with real borehole data. Full-waveform inversion offers significantly higher resolution, facilitating a decimeter-scale resolution of the subsurface that opens the door to a range of problems waiting to be solved. The value of the full-waveform inversion was quickly recognized internationally. Through a series of collaborations, Dr. Klotzsche has demonstrated the impact of the method on questions related to flow in porous media, peatland processes, agricultural monitoring, Mars analogue soils, and more, through both borehole and surface GPR. Remarkably for an early-career investigator, Dr. Klotzsche has cosupervised the work of 11 Ph.D. students and nine M.S. students. Many of her recent papers share student coauthorship. On top of her exceptional collaborations and mentoring, she has been a steady and active contributor to the near-surface geophysics community, within both AGU and the Society of Exploration Geophysicists. Her impact is a testament to her remarkable ability to solve both theoretical and practical problems and to collaborate productively with investigators from around the globe.