How Biden, Democrats and GOP senators like Mitt Romney struck a bipartisan infrastructure deal
President Joe Biden, with a bipartisan group of senators, speaks Thursday, June 24, 2021, outside the White House in Washington. Biden invited 21 Republican and Democratic senators to discuss the infrastructure plan. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) — SALT LAKE CITY — After President Joe Biden announced Thursday "we have a deal" and gave a bipartisan group of senators the thumbs up on a massive, $579 billion infrastructure spending plan, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, applauded the president for showing "Republicans and Democrats can work together."www.ksl.com