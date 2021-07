Alessio Romagnoli could remain at AC Milan even if he does not agree to renew his contract before the start of the season, a report claims. According to Calciomercato.com, Romagnoli’s future at Milan is still to be decided given his contract is expiring in a year which forces Maldini and Massara to try and resolve the issue, but at the moment there are other priorities such as Franck Kessie.