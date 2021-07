Yesterday’s Samsung event at MWC 2021 was a bit of a flop, as we were expecting to see some new hardware. But it seems that Samsung is just gearing up to have one massive Unpacked event later this Summer. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are practically ready for prime-time, as production of these devices has reportedly ramped up in recent weeks. And while both of these have been seen in leaks for the past few months, a massive leak just shared pretty much everything there is to know about the Galaxy Z Flip 3.