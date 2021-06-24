Cancel
How to Get Started Testing Windows 11

By About Thurrott.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re interested in testing Windows 11, you’ll be able to do so starting next week via the Dev channel in the Windows Insider Program. Here’s how to get started. “We plan to release the first Insider Preview build for Windows 11 next week,” Microsoft’s Amanda Langowski writes. “However ahead of that release, we wanted to let Insiders know of a few changes we are making to how they will receive Windows 11 Insider Preview builds going forward.”

