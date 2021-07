Logan Stankoven is a high-scoring, high-effort forward prospect who has played his last two seasons with the Kamloops Blazers of the WHL. Stankoven hasn’t played a ton of games this season with a highly abridged WHL season cut further short by his participation in the U18 Worlds for Canada, but he put up 11 goals (plus 7 assists) in just 13 games between those two competitions. Stankoven checks in at a relatively diminutive 5’-8” for a player with NHL aspirations and at a modest 170 pounds, size inevitably becomes a consideration in any evaluation of his game. That size hasn’t kept him from finding his way up people’s draft boards, though, and a look at his scoring ability and reputation for high-effort two-way play give you an idea why.